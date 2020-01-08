Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 is reportedly set to begin this week, with initial production to take place at the prison set up of the HBO series "Chernobyl."

Initial production on the Netflix sci-fi show will reportedly happen overseas. One source claimed it would take place at the same Lithuanian prison set used in "Chernobyl." According to Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse blog, filming will kick off at the prison set first, before moving to its home base in Atlanta.

There is no specific production date that has been revealed yet, but sources previously reported that filming could begin this month and end in August. It could happen late in January or early in February. Recently, What's On Netflix reported that production for "Stranger Things" Season 4 would officially start on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and will wrap up on Aug. 5.

However, Netflix or the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers, have yet to confirm this by way of a table read. Similar to what they did when they announced the start of production for Season 3. The streaming giant shared a video of the cast and writers gathered for their first table read.

If proven accurate, the Lithuanian set up suggests that the installment will pick up from where Season 3 left off at a Russian prison. The Season 3 end-credits scene revealed that the Russians have a Demogorgon locked up somewhere, and they are feeding prisoners to it. It also revealed that they have taken an American captive and the person's identity has since been a source of theories among fans.

Some say the American is Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who is presumed to have died from the explosion at Star Court mall, although his burnt corpse was nowhere to be seen afterwards. Meanwhile, Matthew Modine also teased that the prisoner could be Dr. Martin Brenner. Eleven's "Papa" was last seen alive in Season 1. He is also presumed to have died from a Demogorgon attack. However, Season 2 clearly revealed that he is not dead, after an ex-Hawkins Lab employee told Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) that Brenner is alive and that he knows where he is. Likewise, his dead body was never found.