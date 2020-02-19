Netflix is giving fans a glimpse of some of the filming locations for "Stranger Things" Season 4 in Lithuania, following the reveal that Chief Jim Hopper is the captive American.

The photos confirmed previous reports that claimed initial filming for the upcoming season happened in the European country situated along the southeastern shore of the Baltic sea. To connect the story teased in the Season 3 end-credits scene at a Russian prison, the series filmed at the 115-year-old Lukiškes Prison in Vilnius, according to Gamespot. The facility ceased operations last year.

The show's director, Shawn Levy, talked about the challenges he faced while filming in Lithuania. He also shared that it was a big inspiration for him to work in the country.

"From the start, Stranger Things has been inspiring all of us lucky enough to work on it. My adventure here in Lithuania in bringing the reveal of the 'American' to life has been a huge challenge but an even bigger inspiration, and we are so thankful to the city of Vilnius and the beautiful country of Lithuania for their hospitality," Levy said in a statement posted on Go Vilnius.

"The Duffers [showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer] and I have been working alongside the brilliant Netflix team for months to pull off this surprise. All the hard work was worth it, however, to bring our fans-the greatest fans in the world-this epic reveal they've been hoping and waiting for. And this is only the beginning," he continued.

Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius said that the city has a strong appeal to the cinema world. Aside from "Stranger Things" Season 4, HBO's "Chernobyl" and Netflix's "Tokyo Trial" and "Young Wallander" also filmed in the Lithuanian capital. He said Vilnius boasts a multi-faceted nature that filmmakers find attractive because they can transform it according to their needs.

"The cinema world finds Vilnius to be open, green, easy to get around while being historic and modern at the same time - all the qualities that Vilnius locals love their city for," Šimašius said.

Preparations for the production in Vilnius started in November and filming wrapped up on Feb. 14. "Stranger Things" Season 4 is expected to commence production in Atlanta, Georgia. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date, but fans can expect the show to return in December.