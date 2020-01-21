Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo spoke about "Stranger Things" Season 4 on the red carpet at the SAG Awards and Matarazzo subtly hinted that the story will focus on Will Byers.

The boys were asked for any "Stranger Things" spoilers during Sunday Night's awards and although they did not exactly reveal details, Matarazzo may have indirectly confirmed theories concerning Will Byers. There have been theories that he develops powers in Season 4, and plays a major role in the story.

According to The Sun, Matarazzo hinted that Will is going to be the centre of the installment's biggest plot point when he responded that Schnapp , who plays Will, is likely the person to spoil the show.

"If anyone's going to spoil something, it might be you," Matarazzo quipped, which reportedly left his co-star rather flustered.

"Oh... I mean, I don't want to answer that," Schnapp stuttered, adding "I can't say anything... But what does this all mean?"

The deflection supposedly hints at the possibility that Will plays a key role in whatever strange thing happens in "Stranger Things" Season 4. After all, there have been theories that he created The Upside Down because of his overactive imagination. It is also for this reason that he was the one trapped inside the dark place and who brought changes to Hawkins when he returned home.

Moreover, fans believe that Will develops powers in "Stranger Things" Season 4 and that he is going to help Eleven regain hers. Viewers may remember that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) lost her powers after the Mind Flayer sent one of its creatures to bite her. She has not been able to regain her powers after she was bitten on the leg.

Regardless, whether Will plays a major role in "Stranger Things" Season 4 remains unclear. Details about the installment remain scarce. The creators, The Duffer Brothers, have so far remained tight-lipped on details to avoid spoilers.

Fans will probably find more answers and get more information when filming starts. Finn Wolfhard confirmed that filming will begin in a month. A source claimed that production will first start in the prison set in Lithuania and move to Atlanta, Georgia.