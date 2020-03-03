"Stranger Things" Season 4 is casting over ten new interesting characters for recurring roles in and out of Hawkins.

The Netflix series has been busy looking to fill the installment with fun, new, interesting characters while filming continues. According to What's On Netflix, the show is adding new cast members between ages 18 and 25, with some playing high school students and others as adults bound to interact with the major characters Nancy, Jonathan, Robin and Steve.

Among the teenage characters include 18-year-olds Fred, Chrissy, and Vickie. Fred is a "dorky, four-eyed kid with a love for journalism" and can be "off-putting to others" at times. He is likely going to interact with Nancy and Jonathan.

Meanwhile, Chrissy is an "uber-popular cheerleader type" who is hiding a "dark streak of pain and depression lurking under the surface." She has self-image issues brought from her mother's emotional abuse. Vickie is "an alternative girl with a cool style" who comes off as unapproachable but is actually "pretty goofy."

Then, there are characters who are between the ages of 18 and 25 including Eddie, a nerd who is into Dungeons & Dragons too. Perhaps he becomes Will's new friend in "Stranger Things" Season 4 seeing how Season 3 showed that Mike, Dustin, and Lucas have moved on from playing the game. Then there is the stoner, Argyle, and a preppy, handsome rich jock named Jason.

As for the adult characters, one sounds like he could appear in the Russian prison scene in "Stranger Things" Season 4. His name is Dimitri, who is between the ages 40 and 49. He could be one of the guards assigned to watch over Hopper or whom he becomes friends with.

Then there is Warden Hatch, head of a psychiatric hospital who is in his 40s or 50s, Ms. Kelly, a 30 or 50-year-old "kind-eyed high-school guidance counsellor," and Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan, who is an "intimidating, intelligent, no-nonsense man" in his 40s who "doesn't remember life before the military." Lt. Sullivan "believes brute force can solve just about any problem."

Outside of the new adult and teenage characters in "Stranger Things" Season 4, there are two 15-year-olds: Angela, who is a "queen bee who is equal parts type-A popular girl and diabolical bully." Then there is Jake, who could be a jock or member of the basketball team as the casting calls for someone who stands at least 5"10 or taller. The Netflix series is also casting for a young, sensitive, and intelligent boy who mostly keeps to himself.