Finn Wolfhard flew to Atlanta to join the rest of the cast for the filming of "Stranger Things" Season 4, amid news that the show is casting for a neighborhood scene.

The actor was recently spotted at the airport where he graciously agreed to take a selfie with a fan. According to a tweet, Wolfhard was on his way to Atlanta to begin filming for the installment.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 first took place in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The production will then move to Atlanta, Georgia for the remainder of the month. There is no update yet as to when the other cast members will join Wolfhard in Atlanta.

News about the actor's return to Atlanta comes while the production crew is busy looking for extras. A recent casting report from Backstage revealed that the show is casting for background roles for "talents aged 18 and older. They will "play seedy neighborhood patrons" in "Stranger Things" Season 4, and that the filming will be on March 5. Those who will get accepted will get $80 for eight hours of work.

There has been no news yet on whether the other major cast members are already in Atlanta for the "Stranger Things" Season 4 filming. Production in the city is said to start in March and end in August.

Meanwhile, Wolfhard recently opened up about a bad experience he had as a 13-year-old celebrity. He shared that he was stalked by adults while on his way back to his condo. This happened while filming for the movie "It."

"Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door," Wolfhard told Mastermind Magazine.

He later realised that the men wanted to get a selfie with him and he told them off for following children. Then another stalking incident took place when someone tailed his taxi. Wolfhard described the person as being "pretty relentless." The "Stranger Things" Season 4 actor also remembered the overeager fans from his band Capurnia, "who clearly did not understand the premise of personal space."