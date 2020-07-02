Joel Stoffer says his role in "Stranger Things" Season 4 is not something for the long term and that he still has to shoot his scenes.

Stoffer, who plays resident Chronicom named Enoch in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", let slip that he got a part in the upcoming season but did not say what character he plays. Albeit, he teased that he got a minor role and that he does not expect to become a recurring actor in the Netflix show.

"I've got a role that we haven't shot yet on 'Stranger Things'. I don't expect it to become anything like long term, but it'll be coming up," he told Comicbook.com.

Stoffer added that he is just waiting for the call to start filming his scenes. He knows that production on "Stranger Things" Season 4 has been on hiatus for over three months now because of the pandemic.

"They contact me and I'll go to Georgia, to Atlanta, and shoot it when they get back up and running. 'Cause they've been obviously shut down for a while. They haven't formed their schedule yet," he explained.

Stoffer elaborated on his casting on "Stranger Things" Season 4 and told the publication that it happened "during quarantine a couple of months ago." He said he received the pages for his scene and "that was it." He added that he did not recognise any names or did not know any of the actors involved in his scene.

The actor's revelation could mean that his character does not interact with any of the major characters in "Stranger Things" Season 4. Either that or he is not a fan of the show or the script used fake names to avoid leaked spoilers.

Moreover, Stoffer's reveal that he got his script two months ago could hint that his character appears early in the season. It was only in the middle of June that the writers completed the scripts for "Stranger Things" Season 4. They announced the completion in a tweet on June 18. If Stoffer received his script before then, perhaps his character also dies early in the season.

In the meantime, viewers can watch Stoffer in new episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." which airs on ABC, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. "Stranger Things" Season 4 has yet to resume filming in Atlanta before heading to New Mexico.