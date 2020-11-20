Casting updates on "Stranger Things" season 4 have been quiet as of late. But fans were quick to discover that Sherman Augustus is in the Netflix series after he was spotted with the cast in Atlanta.

Twitter account Stranger Things 4 shared that the actor will play a new character, possibly someone from Hawkins, because he was spotted in the Atlanta set of the show. Fans suggested that he may be a teacher in Hawkins High School.

SHERMAN AUGUSTUS WILL PLAY A NEW CHARACTER IN SEASON 4...

Meanwhile, others guessed that the "Into the Badlands" actor will play someone from the military. He may be involved in rescuing or taking Chief Jim Hopper out of the Russian prison in "Stranger Things" season 4.

The "Westworld" actor teased at this possibility himself when he commented, "not a bad theory, but you can also throw in shrimp boat captain. You never know.!"

He also liked one fan's theory which states that his character plays a warrior or Dr. Martin Brenner's partner. He commented, "Good one."

"I don't know but I hope he'll be another warrior of some kind! Maybe not yielding a kicka** sword or zipping through the air, but definitely a warrior!," another fan commented and wrote," Perhaps bring some of that bada** ITB technique because Sherman was incredible!"

Augustus may not be the only new addition in "Stranger Things" season 4 according to the fan account. A young actor who bears a striking resemblance to David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, might also be joining. He will reportedly portray Hopper during his youth, especially during his time at the Vietnam war.

Harbour revealed in a past interview that the installment will have flashback scenes to Hopper's life in the war and in New York with his family before he moved to Hawkins.

RUMOR: THIS GUY WHO LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE A YOUNG DAVID HARBOUR MIGHT BE FILMING STRANGER THINGS 4 IN ATLANTA...

Any information about the filming in Atlanta for "Stranger Things" season 4 comes from the locals who share behind-the-scenes photos and videos. One such photo revealed that Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is not the only member of The Hellfire Club but so is Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Both boys were seen wearing a shirt printed with the name of the club.

As for these cast additions, Netflix and the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers, have yet to confirm them. They have so far remained mum about casting and filming updates on "Stranger Things" season 4.