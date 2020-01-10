"Stranger Things" Season 4 kicks off production early this year, according to Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role as Eleven in the Netflix series.

The actress confirmed reports that filming for the installment will begin in 2020, when she took to her Instagram Story to post a message she sent to one of her followers. One fan asked "When are you starting filming on 'Stranger Things'" and she responded "Soon! Early this year for sure and v [very] excited ab [out] it!"

Brown did not specify a date, but her response comes after the writers for the Netflix sci-fi series took to Twitter to tease an event coming in 2020. Fans guessed their tweet has something to do with the "Stranger Things" Season 4 release, with some hoping that it comes in December.

â”â”â”â”“â”â”â”â”“â”â”â”â”“â”â”â”â”“

â”—â”â”“â”ƒâ”ƒâ”â”“â”ƒâ”—â”â”“â”ƒâ”ƒâ”â”“â”ƒ

â”â”â”›â”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”â”â”›â”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒ

weâ€™re not in hawkins anymore

â”ƒâ”â”â”›â”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”â”â”›â”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒâ”ƒ

â”ƒâ”—â”â”“â”ƒâ”—â”›â”ƒâ”ƒâ”—â”â”“â”ƒâ”—â”›â”ƒ

â”—â”â”â”›â”—â”â”â”›â”—â”â”â”›â”—â”â”â”› — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) December 31, 2019

The actress' Instagram post also coincides with recent leaks about the production. One reliable source revealed that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 will begin with a prison set up. Charles Murphy, who accurately revealed filming details within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past, said that production will kick off in January and finish in August.

Murphy likewise revealed that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 will begin in Lithuania, which "Chernobyl" fans may be familiar with. The set location will reportedly double as the Russian prison in Kamchatka, where Season 3 ended with a post-credits scene of the Russians talking about an American captive.

Thereafter, production will move to Atlanta, where most of the scenes will primarily take place. A prison set up for the initial filming means the new season might reveal the identity of the American captive early on. There have been suggestions as to who the person could be, including Chief Hopper, who is presumed dead and Dr. Martin Brenner, who was last seen being attacked by a Demogorgon in Season 1.

Brown's "soon" statement about the filming could mean anytime this month or in the coming months. But another leak claimed that production has already begun for "Stranger Things" Season 4. It reportedly started on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

However, Netflix and The Duffer Brothers have yet to officially announce the start of filming. Fans can probably expect to see a video or photo of the table read for "Stranger Things" Season 4 to mark the start of production, as what happened for Season 3.