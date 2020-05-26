"Stranger Things" is going to be one thrilling ride according to stunt coordinator Hiro Koda, who says that the storyline is "dark" and the whole season will be filled with surprises.

Koda said that he has "gotten to read through almost eight scripts" for the upcoming instalment and he can attest that the season is going to be "pretty awesome." He added that Season 4 is going to be "darker" and that it is going to be "epic."

"There's lots of great surprises and all your favourite people are in it. It's going to be so good. It's so epic," he told Comicbook.

Koda revealed that "Stranger Things" Season 4 was only able to film two episodes before Netflix shut down production. He admitted that he does not know when filming will resume given the pandemic.

"It's really just this pandemic and trying to figure out when productions will be going back. We're kind of spread out this year. We usually shoot just in Atlanta, but we've been spread out in two different places this year. So trying to figure out the scheduling of it," he said.

Koda also shared his thoughts about how filming would look like amid the current pandemic. He said it would depend on the cast if they feel comfortable to return to the set.

"And then not just dealing with when production is going to actually start in Atlanta, most of the cast is from California. So when California decides to open up that's the other issue, when the actors will feel comfortable to come," he explained. "And also just figuring out all the new protocols that we're going to have to take on set with everybody," he added.

Koda said that in terms of social distancing, the crew can work in waves and not altogether on set at once. The problem would be the actors, since they have to remove their masks and be in close contact. He also shared that filming the stunts in "Stranger Things" Season 4 would be tricky because the stunt actors need close physical contact during the fight scenes. Koda said it is going to be interesting to figure out how they will go about with the filming process.