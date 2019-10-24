Fans are obviously still mourning over Jim Hopper's death in Season 3 and cannot accept the possibility that he is not in "Stranger Things" Season 4. One fan even took a Google search result as a good sign that he may still be alive.

One Reddit user shared an interesting search he did about Chief Hopper (David Harbour) on Google that could offer a hint about his fate in the series. The fan Googled "What kind of police officer was Hopper?"

Google then reportedly changed the "was" to "is," which according to the fan, could suggest that he is still alive. The fan has deleted his post two days ago, but not before it received mixed reactions, from excitement to skepticism.

"That changes everything!" one commented and another wrote, "Rough photoshop job."

One more fan said, "There are simply more results with " is ," while a couple expressed their excitement at the possibility that Hopper could still be alive somewhere.

The Season 3 finale suggested that Chief Hopper died from the explosion in the Russian secret facility in a Hawkins lab. However, the creators, the Duffer Brothers, only fueled rumours that he is in "Stranger Things" Season 4 when they said that if you do not see the corpse, then there is no guarantee that the person is really dead. Hopper's body was never found, so this only adds to the speculation.

Fans believe that private investigator Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) may know where Hopper is because he left a message for Joyce through his number. Season 3 revealed Murray's phone number of 618-625-8313, which actually leads to voicemail. Those who dialed it heard Murray tell Joyce that he needs to see her in person to talk about something.

"If this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling, I have been trying to reach ya. I have an update. It's about, well, it's probably best if we speak in person. It's not good or bad, but it's something," Murray said according to Metro UK.

Likewise, a theory has been going around that perhaps Chief Hopper is in the Upside Down. He may have entered the opening into the other world before the explosion, in order to save himself. Fans will only know for sure if Hopper is alive or dead when "Stranger Things" Season 4 streams on Netflix. No release date has been announced as of now.