Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will work with other known actors just like they did in the past seasons.

The showrunners talked about fan expectations for the instalment, and confirmed the appearance of guest stars. They said they "have some cool ones" and there will be "a couple ones this year." These will apparently be surprise guest stars since they did not mention names. However, they hinted that these actors are "icons."

"It's a really fun way to get to meet one of your icons, ya know? Write a part for them and see if they want to do it," the brothers said, while alluding to the guest appearances of Sean Astin and Paul Reiser in the past seasons.

"We got to work with Paul Reiser and Sean Astin... these are actors who we grew up watching and loving. It's just absolutely surreal," the showrunners added.

Astin is known for playing the role of Samwise Gamgee in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. He played the character of Bob Newby in the second season of "Stranger Things." Bob sacrificed himself to save Joyce Byers from getting killed by a Demogorgon during the attack at the Hawkins Lab.

The comedian Reiser, on the other hand, portrayed Dr. Sam Owens in Seasons 2 and 3. He replaced Dr. Martin Brenner in the third season. He was tasked to contain the strange events that happened at Hawkins in 1983.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 is waiting to resume following a hiatus in mid-March because of the pandemic. The Duffer Brothers have yet to announce the return to production and Netflix has yet to give them the go signal to return to the set.

Regardless, fans are in for a thrilling season in the instalment, given that it will be scarier compared to the previous seasons. Joe Keery guaranteed this much in a past interview. "Stranger Things" Season 4 will also have a big reveal about Jim Hopper's backstory, and explain why he is imprisoned in Russia. The rest of the events will happen in the States, where "a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything."