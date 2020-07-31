Natalia Dyer confirmed in a recent interview that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will be an episode longer than the previous seasons.

The showrunners, the Duffer brothers, tweeted a photo of the completed scripts for "Stranger Things" Season 4 in June. They hinted at nine episodes in total instead of the usual eight per season. Asked to comment on the tease, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise for the show's writers because they "had the time to just sit down, think and create."

"It appears to be...Yeah, it appears to be that they've got it all down," Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix show, replied when asked if "Stranger Things" Season 4 will have nine episodes.

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there's a kind of 'writing as we're going,' but it seems they've had enough time," she explained.

Filming for "Stranger Things" stopped in mid-March because of the pandemic. Dyer said they were already "a few weeks" into production and she was "still kind of getting used to it and finding the flow of it" and getting used to "waking up at whatever hour." She initially thought that it was just a short break but then it turned to months.

"At first, it was like, 'Okay, we're going to go on a two-week hiatus,' and then, it was like, 'Okay, we're really going to go on a hiatus.' So, yeah, it's kind of wild to think about because it's something that you look forward to so much, and there's so much preparation and excitement around it. And then, we start and stop," the "Yes, God, Yes" star recalled.

Dyer expressed her excitement about returning to filming (which is said to resume in September), to read the scripts, and see what "Stranger Things" Season 4 is all about. She is eager to reunite with her co-stars, especially with the kids, whom she noticed "seem to be growing every single day."