Joe Keery teases fans to brace themselves for another dark, scary and thrilling story ahead, when "Stranger Things" Season 4 premieres on Netflix.

Keery, who plays bully-turned-good guy Steve Harrington, broke the media silence over "Stranger Things" Season 4 while promoting his new film "Free Guy." The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and is directed by "Stranger Things" producer Shawn Levy. He teased what fans can expect with the upcoming season's story mood, and shared that it will be at par with the previous seasons' level of excitement.

As with the previous seasons, the 4th installment will retain its dark theme but will have more hair-raising moments. "Oh man, it's pretty amazing — the Duffer brothers have really done it again," the actor told Total Film magazine.

"I think that this year—and I know I say this every single year—but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark," he added.

Kerry did not say anything more about "Stranger Things" Season 4 in terms of storyline or possible spoilers. He vouched that it will be another fun and thrilling experience for the fans. He also lamented on the loss of his Scoops Ahoy costume from Season 3. He said he was not allowed to bring it home with him afterward.

"I know that costume served its purpose and I'm glad to retire it," he jokingly said. "Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don't, unfortunately. They won't let me have that one. One day!," Keery said.

"Stranger Things" Season 4, unfortunately, had to halt production on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were already well into filming the first few scenes and a few behind-the-scenes photos of Natalia Dyer filming in Atlanta, Georgia even appeared online. Netflix called for a two-week hiatus but it has apparently gone on longer as the health crisis seemingly continues to worsen in the U.S.