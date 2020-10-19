Dacre Montgomery stirred fans' curiosity about his return as Billy Mayfield in "Stranger Things" season 4 with a photo he shared on social media on Saturday.

Billy died in the season 3 finale and the actor himself said in previous interviews that it was a fitting end for his character. It was a redemption of sorts for all the evil things Billy did under the control of the Upside Down monster.

However, fans want to believe that Montgomery will reprise his role in "Stranger Things" season 4 following a cryptic post on Instagram. The actor shared a photo taken from the set and reportedly tagged one of the makeup artists from the series.

the fact that you posted this on your story and tagged a stranger things makeup artist.... pic.twitter.com/h1FTWjbHuJ — jacky (@jackymp4) October 16, 2020

The photo shows the Australian star in Billy's hairstyle and mustache from "Stranger Things" season 3. He also has the same necklace and the bloodied muscle tee the character was wearing when he died.

And the necklace! — kelseyyyyyy (@_fancypockets) October 18, 2020

It isðŸ˜he wouldnâ€™t post this if heâ€™s dead October 17, 2020

One fan thinks that the real Billy is trapped somewhere in the Upside Down. The person who died could be the clone. This could explain Montgomery's possible return in "Stranger Things" season 4.

"I don't think he died, I think he is somewhere in the upside down and the one who died saving max was the clone he saw when he was in the upside down," the fan wrote.

Rumours have it that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will bring Billy back in a flashback scene. Interestingly, last week The Duffer Brothers shared a throwback photo of Caleb McLaughlin from one of the season 3 sets. It showed the actor in the same outfit Lucas wore in the "Battle of Starcourt" episode.

The showrunners' post could suggest a flashback to a season 3 finale scene. This could then tie to Montgomery's post as it was during the battle that his character died.

Moreover, the actor's post could not have come at a better time amid the filming for "Stranger Things" season 4. Production resumed at the end of September in Atlanta, Georgia. As far as leaked set photos show, there has been no sighting of Billy so far. Fans will just have to wait until the creators confirm Montgomery's return to the show.