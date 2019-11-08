Natalia Dyer hopes that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will tackle Nancy Wheeler's past relationship with Steve Harrington. She wants the show to either give it closure or rekindle their romance.

Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series, shared what she wants to see happen in Season 4 in an interview with Elle. She touched on Nancy's relationship with Steve (Joe Kerry) and wondered if the installment will reunite the exes or completely end their love story.

"I'd love to see if her and Steve would ever get back together, or at least if they get closure," Dyer said, adding that she is "very curious" to see if their chapter will close.

"Stancy" shippers were sad to see the couple break up in Season 2. They seemed a good fit for each other from the start and Steve even turned away from his bad ways to be with Nancy.

However, their split was bound to happen when fans saw how Nancy started to develop romantic feelings for Jonathan Byers, played by Charlie Heaton, who is Dyer's boyfriend in real life. Since they became a couple, it has been civil between Nancy and Steve. They became more focused on fighting off demons and trying to stay alive than talking about what went wrong in their relationship.

Then again, that Season 3 finale also had Dyer questioning Nancy's relationship with Jonathan in "Stranger Things" Season 4. The Byers, with Eleven, left Hawkins to move to a new town. The actress wondered what will happen to Nancy and Jonathan since they will be far away from each other. She thought about them trying a long-distance relationship and how it could affect them.

"...But also the Byers move away—what's that going to be like, especially since everyone is in a relationship? I feel like long-distance is hard nowadays, so imagine long-distance relationships back then," Dyer said.

Fans still have a long wait to get the answers to Dyer's questions since Netflix has yet to announce the release date for "Stranger Things" Season 4. "Stancy" fans will be happy though, if they see Nancy and Steve back together. After all, Steve is still single after Robin (Maya Hawk) turned down his affections because she is gay.