"Stranger Things" season 4 may return to a scene from season 3's "Battle of Starcourt" episode if Tuesday's social media tease from the showrunners is any indication.

The Duffer Brothers aka the Stranger Writers tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of Caleb McLaughlin wearing the same shirt his character, Lucas Sinclair, wore at the abovementioned episode. He is holding a food box while being basked in the neon light coming from the sign behind him.

"Ok!!!!!" reads the caption on the photo which has since gained over 20,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets.

According to Screenrant, this image could hint at a flashback scene in "Stranger Things" season 4. It could mean a return to Starcourt Mall. It could also hint at a flashback to any of the climactic events that happened in the previous season, especially one that involves Chief Jim Hopper's fate prior to the explosion. The installment could explain how he ended up as a Russian prisoner with some flashback scenes at the underground Russian lab at the mall.

On the other hand, Lucas' photo could mean that he has a job at Starcourt Mall at a Japanese restaurant. This would explain the shirt printed with the country's flag and some Japanese symbols.

"Hmm, so first it looks like Starcourt was rebuilt, and Caleb seems to be wearing his s3 outfit, flashback or good fashion sense, but might be working there?" one fan commented.

Guys, he's wearing a sash and the whole scenario remits to Japan. Max and Eleven keeps admiring Raplh Macchio's poster in a scene. So maybe... — Jlo (@JhLo_) October 14, 2020

Fans take the behind-the-scenes photo to indicate that Lucas will have a good storyline in "Stranger Things" Season 4. They asked the creators to give him a good story arc.

They really need to. Man's has had practically nothing to do in the show aside from fighting with Mike and dating Max. — Vijay Williams (@WilliamsTroop) October 14, 2020

The photo could just be the showrunners' way to greet McLaughlin on his birthday. They initially shared another picture of the actor from season 2.

Filming for the upcoming season is well underway in Atlanta, Georgia. There have been minimal sightings of the main cast members since production resumed late in September. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Sadie Sink (Max) were photographed doing a scene outside their school.

Aside from that, details remain scarce about "Stranger Things" season 4. David Harbour confirmed in past interviews that there will be flashbacks to Hopper's backstory. Perhaps these flashbacks could also involve the events at Starcourt Mall in Season 3.