"Stranger Things" Season 4 is looking to resume filming in Atlanta, Georgia in the middle of September, following the state's plan to boost the economy amid the COVD-19 pandemic.

It has been over three months since production on the Netflix show stopped in mid-March because of the pandemic. The cast and crew are finally gearing up for their return to the set after they were told that filming will tentatively restart on Sept. 17.

A source for The Hollywood Reporter said that aside from "Stranger Things" Season 4, there are other major projects that are also set to resume production in "the coming months" in Georgia. These include MGM's Sylvester Stallone action movie "Samaritan," Universal's feature adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen," and a couple of Disney+ shows namely "Loki" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Aside from "Stranger Things," the other Netflix project set to resume filming in the state is the comedy thriller "Red Notice" with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson in the cast.

"Georgians want to get back to work and show that we can not only beat this virus but be leaders in this industry to hopefully encourage America to get back to work," John Rooker, founder and owner of Atlanta Metro Studios (AMS), said.

The return to production for Stranger Things" Season 4 comes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, on May 22, released the state's official safety and health guidelines that will allow major movie and TV productions to resume.

"Thanks to the 'Best Practices' for set safety released by the state, in addition to the guidelines provided by the national guilds and unions, we look forward to helping thousands of crew members and support service personnel get back to work safely," Georgia film commissioner Lee Thomas said. "It will help Georgia maintain its position as one of the busiest production locales worldwide," he added.

The return to production for "Stranger Things" Season 4 on Sept. 17 will be good news for Gaten Matarazzo. By that time, he would have already turned 18 years old, and will no longer be bound by child actor laws. This means he can work long hours and not worry about school since he would have already graduated from high school.