Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 officially kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia, and leaked set photos revealed Natalia Dyer back in Hawkins as Nancy Wheeler.

A fan who happened to pass by the filming location shared several pictures on Twitter. The first set of pictures shows Nancy's car parked on a driveway and Dyer was photographed getting out of the car. Then, a couple of photos show the actress filming her scenes somewhere in downtown Hawkins. Her outfit hints at her being a full-time investigative reporter.

There is also one set photo that shows the driveway going to Dustin's house and one to Nancy and Mike Wheeler's house. Several cars are parked outside. Another picture shows what could be the house of Hawkins' Mayor Larry Kline. Perhaps Nancy is investigating the recent happenings in Hawkins involving the appearance of the Russians, which the mayor so happened to know about as Season 3 showed.

The set photos hint that "Stranger Things" Season 4 kicks off where Season 3 ended with the discovery of the Russian's secret underground lab at Star Court Mall. Dustin, Robin, and Steve managed to locate their lab thanks to Robin's knack for unlocking secret codes. Perhaps Nancy interviews everyone who discovered the lab in her search for answers about what the Russians were actually doing there.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 will first take place in Atlanta, Georgia before moving to New Mexico at Netflix's Albuquerque Studios. The move is said to acknowledge the demand for state-of-the-art facilities to tell the story because the season "is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever. "

A large chunk of "Stranger Things" Season 4 will reportedly be filmed in New Mexico. Although, details as to what these scenes are remain under wraps. Likewise, filming and story details for the installment remain scarce.

One thing fans now know is that Chief Jim Hopper is alive but he is a prisoner in Russia. The teaser for "Stranger Things" Season 4 confirmed his unlucky fate as the American captive. How and why he ended up in Russia remain unanswered until the series returns to Netflix. Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 is expected to end in August.