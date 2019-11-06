"Stranger Things" Season 4 has not even started filming yet but writers of the Netflix series have already piqued fans' interest at the possibility of seeing Eleven turning to the dark side and becoming evil.

Fans have this theory that Eleven's experiences will become her downfall. She may have helped people, but she has also left a lot of death and destruction in her wake. This includes Chief Jim Hopper, who has presumably died in Season 3, during the explosion at the Russian's secret lab at the Starcourt Mall.

Even before Hopper's death, Eleven also lost her first father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner, whom she calls Papa. Just like the detective, he is also presumed to have been killed after the Demogorgon attack in the school in Season 1.

However, it may be Hopper's death that will trigger her transformation. After all, she has grown close to him and has considered him her father. When the writers teased a cryptic tweet in response to a fan's request for "Stranger Things" Season 4 spoilers, fans began analysing and speculating that Eleven becomes evil in the upcoming installment.

The writers gave the lyrics to "Cosmic Love" by Florence and The Machine, which goes, "And in the dark, I can hear your heartbeat. I tried to find the sound but then it stopped, and I was in the darkness, so darkness I became." The lyrics speak of someone losing a loved one to darkness and in turn, the person falls into the same darkness.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is not against the idea of her character turning evil in "Stranger Things" Season 4. She admitted though, that these theories about Eleven turning into a villain freaks her out. However, she thinks it would be "cool" too.

"I'd love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn't because Eleven is perfect. It would suck," Brown told Elle.

Then again, Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Brenner, gave fans some serious evil vibes about Eleven, when he talked about his possible return in "Stranger Things" Season 4 in a past interview. He pointed out that she has killed a lot of people whereas Papa has not. This supposedly makes her the evil person from the start and not Dr. Brenner.