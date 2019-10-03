Co-showrunners and brothers Matt and Ross Duffer hinted at a new location for "Stranger Things" Season 4 in a previous interview. They also talked about portals to another dimension and a rescue mission.

The creators previously hinted at Chief Hopper's fate in the wake of the Season 3 cliffhanger. To recap, the end-credits scene in the latest season teased that Hopper may be alive after all and not dead. He was presumed dead after he stayed behind when the gate to the Upside Down exploded.

However, he may be in Russia, being held as a captive. He could be the person referred to by the Russian soldier as the "American" kept in one of the prison cells.

Matt hinted at how a rescue mission could go down in "Stranger Things" Season 4, when the kids learn that Hopper is still alive. He did not exactly say how this mission will take place but he hinted at the involvement of portals that allow "plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins." These portals would somehow help the show "open up a little bit."

The presence of a portal would definitely make the mission to rescue Hopper out of Russia easier. It would make for an easy back-and-forth trip for the gang and put a new scientific twist to the story.

However, The Duffer Brothers refuse to confirm this theory. They can only attest that "Stranger Things" Season 4" is "going to feel very different" from the past season. They also said that the major twists in Season 3 (Hopper's fate and the Russian's involvement with the Demogorgon) will play a "huge role" in Season 4.

"We knew that the Russians were going to come in...That's sort of where we are in season four... It's just now about filling in those lines in the details. We're pretty excited about where it's potentially going to go...I think that's the right thing to do and I think it'll be exciting," the creators said in their July interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Now that Netflix has renewed the show for another season, fans can expect to see these plot details being explored. The tagline for "Stranger Things" Season 4, "We are not in Hawkins anymore," clearly hints at a new plot location.