Finn Wolfhard was among those who were surprised to see Hopper in the "Stranger Things" Season 4 teaser, since he did not think that Netflix would reveal him right away.

Fans have long since speculated that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive, and that he is the American captive mentioned by the Russian soldiers at the Season 3 end-credits scene. The teaser trailer for the upcoming season confirmed their theory, when Hopper appeared as one of the prisoners.

Wolfhard knew before the trailer came out that Hopper is alive. However, he admitted that the early reveal surprised him.

"I didn't even know that [the trailer] was coming out until I posted it on Instagram! So I was excited. I knew Hopper was alive, I just didn't know that trailer was coming out," Wolfhard told NME.

He supposed that Netflix and the showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, planned Hopper's reveal in "The Stranger Things" Season 4 teaser. This was the only way to stop any possible photo leaks once filming starts rolling.

"I think that was planned, because there's only so much time that you have before people start to find out that David Harbour is back on set and start talking about it. I think Netflix just kind of nipped that in the bud very early," he said.

Wolfhard, who reprises Mike Wheeler, shared his excitement for everyone to see the show now that the teaser answered fans' questions about Hopper's fate. He is alive, although he is not in a good place. He is in Russia and the questions of how and why he is there remain a mystery.

Fans believe that Hopper went through the crack to The Upside Down at the last minute before the explosion and ended up in Russia. Some claimed he escaped the blast through an underground passage, where he may have encountered some Russian soldiers.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 in Atlanta is officially ongoing, and the cast reunited for their first table read early this week. Production is set to end in August.