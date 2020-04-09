Ross Patridge may be returning as Lonnie Byers in "Stranger Things" Season 4 if his appearance in the table read is anything to go by.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed the actor among the many familiar faces featured in the video. It is easy to miss him in the clip because he is somewhat hidden while sitting among other actors. The fan shared a photo from the video to show the actor.

"Looks like an old antagonist is returning!" the fan captioned the photo on Reddit.

"That will be interesting to see. I wonder if he'll have any connection to the Mind Flayer, or if they'll give him a bigger role in the story compared to season 1," a fan commented and one wrote, "He has to come back. He's way too important not to, and he was the show's best villain."

Patridge previously appeared in the first season as Will and Jonathan Byers' dad, and Joyce's ex-husband. Viewers remembered him as a bully, a drunkard and a useless father who never cared for his children. Suffice to say that he was the least favorite character in Season 1.

One fan suggested that perhaps he returns in "Stranger Things" Season 4 to make up for his mistakes in the past. One fan even likened the character to Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) who was a bully and the main antagonist in Season 3. In the end though, he redeemed himself when he sacrificed his life to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

"It would be interesting to bring him back, perhaps he'll redeem himself, like Billy?" the fan wrote.

Lonnie Byers only appeared in Season 1 and has not been seen since in the succeeding seasons. It would be interesting to see him back in "Stranger Things" Season 4 given how Season 3 ended.

To recap, the Byers' family left Hawkins after Chief Jim Hopper's presumed death to move to a new city. Although the show has yet to officially confirm Patridge's return, it would not be surprising to see him reprise Lonnie Byers in "Stranger Things" Season 4. Lonnie's appearance in the upcoming season could hint at the trio moving back in with him in the city, as he once suggested in Season 1.