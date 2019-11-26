Fans believe that "Stranger Things" Season 4 is going to kill off Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), given the show's track record for axing important and memorable characters.

Viewers have been going around Reddit talking about the next character deaths in the Netflix series. A fan pointed out that the creators, The Duffer Brothers, will likely pull off another tearjerking moment and kill an important or lovable character as they have done in the past seasons.

One such character is Steve, whom fans have since formed a liking to since his bad-boy-turned-good guy transformation in the second season. The past seasons have shown him battling monsters with the kids and he has grown close with Dustin. One fan claimed that the creators might "milk" their bromance in Season 4 or take advantage of it in a sad way.

"Ugh. I hate to say this, but if someone was going to bite the bullet, it would probably be Steve," one wrote, adding that Steve has "gone out of his way to actively fight more then anyone save Hopper." Another claimed that The Duffer Brothers "love to break our hearts" and "have a track record of killing great characters that we love" so Steve is 100 percent not safe from getting axed.

"If anyone is going down, it's gonna be Steve. He's a fan fave and dearly loved but not as absolutely crucial as Hopp. It would be the perfect amount of heartbreaky and would also fit his character," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others shared that Steve will die in a heroic moment wherein he saves the kids. The past seasons proved that he would do anything to protect them even if it means putting his life on the line. Another said that Steve's death in "Stranger Things" Season 4 would be the "logical conclusion" to his redemption story, much like how Billy earned his redemption when he saved Eleven in Season 3.

However, there were also those who argued that Steve may not die yet in "Stranger Things" Season 4 but in the last season. They also believe that none of the kids will die yet because they are too important for the story.

Fans will just have to wait to find out who dies next in "Stranger Things" Season 4. In the meantime, they can keep their fingers crossed that Hopper is still alive somewhere.