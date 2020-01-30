Fans believe that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will reveal Robin Buckley as a Russian spy because she was able to solve the Russians' code easily, and locate their underground lab effortlessly.

Reddit user Animestrangerthings pointed out several pieces of evidence that point at Buckley (Maya Hawke) as a Russian spy. One involves her penchant for decoding secret messages. She was able to crack the meaning behind the Russians' radio message because she was fed the information. Her mission was to help Steve, Dustin, and the rest of the gang find the Russians' underground lab at Starcourt Mall.

"The Russians' plan is for Robin to help crack the Russian code, help Steve's friends close the gate so that all of Steve's friends, including himself, trust her. And they tell her stuff like about Eleven's superpowers, and the lab and the government, and more about the Upside Down," the user wrote.

Another convincing evidence is the fact that no one from her school remembers her. Steve even remembered the girl that Robin had a crush on but not Robin herself. Even Nancy and Jonathan did not remember her.

"She either didn't go to the school,or did go but did her best to hide herself...if she had the same classes as Steve it's most likely she would have had classes with Nancy or Jonathan too, and I find it hard to believe Jonathan wouldn't remember her," the fan continued.

The only person who remembers Robin is Keith, who may be a Russian spy too. Maya knows so much about Steve, Nancy, Jonathan, and the rest of the team probably because the Russians fed her the information. Her mission was to gain their trust so she was able to crack the code "way too fast." Her efforts can go both ways: they may go against her in "Stranger Things" Season 4, or lead her to new alliances.

Another compelling evidence supposedly involves her capture. The Russians took her and Steve hostage but only beat up Steve to make the kidnapping look authentic.

It may sound interesting and certainly a plot twist if "Stranger Things" Season 4 would reveal Robin as a Russian spy. But another fan theory says that Dr. Martin Brenner is the spy and he is the American captive who told the Russians details about The Upside Down.