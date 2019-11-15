"Stranger Things" Season 4 has yet to reveal if Eleven will get her powers back. Ahead of the show's return to Netflix, fans already have an idea about what could trigger them back, and it involves her feelings for Mike.

Reddit has been filled with theories about what could happen in the upcoming season. Fans have been discussing the mysterious loss of Eleven's powers. To recap, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) failed to conjure her powers after the Mind Flayer wounded her leg. She was powerless against the monster and could only rely on her friends to keep herself and everyone else safe.

At the end of the season, she tried and failed to bring her powers back. Fans have since theorised that El lost her powers due to the wound. They also wondered if Eleven will return to the heroine that she once was without her powers. They shared their thoughts on how she can possibly get her powers back and one fan claimed it has something to do with her emotions.

The fan pointed to a scene in Season 2, when El met someone just like her from Hawkins Lab. She met Eight, who made her understand that her "powers are reliant on negative emotions, especially anger." In Season 3, El and Mike fully embraced their romantic feelings for each other. They were inseparable.

However, the events in Season 3 led to a sad finale. Mike and Eleven had to say goodbye to each other since she had to leave Hawkins with the Byers. Joyce became her legal guardian after Chief Hopper presumably died in the Starcourt Mall explosion.

"First love can be a very overpowering emotion that eclipses all others," the fan wrote on Reddit, adding that it can also be a "positive emotion."

Yet, a long-distance relationship may be too hard to bear for the young lovers. The fan claimed that "the pain of being separated from Mike may be enough for her powers to return at least a little bit" Another fan agreed and mentioned that Eleven's powers "usually manifest in life or death situations" while one added that negative emotions fuel Eleven's powers quickly.

Whether Eleven gets her powers back is something that fans should wait and see until the show returns on air. Netflix has yet to announce the release date of "Stranger Things" Season 4.