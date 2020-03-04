Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 officially begins in Atlanta, with the major characters set to return. This has been confirmed by way of a video from the first table read.

The clip shows the showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, reuniting with the major cast members for the script reading. Obviously, those who are still in Hawkins at the end of Season 3 will return, including the Wheeler family, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Karen (Cara Buono) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are there too.

Naturally, "Stranger Things" Season 4 will bring back Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), even though they left Hawkins at the end of Season 3.

Other familiar faces seen in the table read video include Brett Gelman, who will reprise his role as journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman. According to Deadline, he is now a series regular along with Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas' sister Erica Sinclair. It is likely that Erica becomes a new member of the team in "Stranger Things" Season 4, given how she played an important role in Season 3.

look at this bunch of nerds pic.twitter.com/f8b529dPpP March 3, 2020

Joe Keery is also back as Steve Harrington opposite Maya Hawke, whose character Robin Buckley became an instant hit in Season 3. The table read video confirmed Hawke's return following radio silence whether she will reprise her role in the installment.

Then, of course, David Harbour is back as Chief Jim Hopper with his shaved head, possibly fresh from filming in Russia. Obviously missing in the video is Joe Chrest, who played Ted, the patriarch of the Wheeler family, in the past seasons.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 began in Lithuania for the Russian prison scene teased in Season 3. Netflix confirmed through the released teaser that Hopper is in Russia as one of the prisoners.

Then from Lithuania, filming will move to Atlanta, Georgia until August. Wolfhard was spotted heading to the city ahead of the release of the video for the table read. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "Stranger Things" Season 4.