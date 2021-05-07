Netflix has released a trailer for "Stranger Things" season 4 which gave fans a glimpse of what could be a flashback scene or Eleven using her telekinetic abilities.

The video posted on the series' Twitter page shows Hawkins National Laboratory where Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. Papa, conducted experiments on children with psychokinetic abilities. It opens with kids in their hospital gowns playing inside the rainbow room before the shot moved to Papa walking inside and greeting the kids.

The camera slowly stopped at a room marked with the number 11. Then Dr. Brenner's voice calls out, "Eleven, are you listening" and the video ends with a close-up look at Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as she opens her eyes.

It is not clear whether this is a flashback scene to Eleven's days at the lab or if it is a dream. It could also be Eleven using her telekinetic powers to track Dr. Brenner in the present time. His face is never seen in the video although the past seasons have already teased at his return in "Stranger Things" season 4.

Read more 'Stranger Things' season 4 set photos confirm return of 'Papa'

Matthew Modine, who plays the character, has also since hinted at his appearance in the instalment. He was even spotted on the set of the series in Atlanta although fans have yet to officially get a confirmation of his return.

Dr. Brenner was last seen in season 1 being devoured by a Demogorgon although his dead body was never found afterwards, which according to The Duffer Brothers, could mean the person/character is still alive.

At least there is one confirmed character comeback in "Stranger Things" season 4. The trailer released last year in February showed that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) made it out alive after the blast at the underground Russian lab at Starcourt Mall in season 3.

The release of the video comes after yesterday's cryptic clip which showed the lab in a mess. The control room showed areas with blood splattered on the floor and the lights in the rainbow room malfunctioning.

Perhaps the wreckage is the aftermath of what Dr. Brenner told the kids in the video about a surprise he has in store for them. It could also be Eleven doing something spontaneous. Then again, the two videos may not even be tied to each other. Fans will just have to wait to learn more when "Stranger Things" season 4 arrives on Netflix.