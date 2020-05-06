David Harbour told fans during the Liverpool Comic-Con in March that fans will get to know more about Chief Jim Hopper and the profound moments in his life through an exploration of his backstory in "Stranger Things" Season 4.

The actor said he is glad that the upcoming season will finally explore Hopper's story since it would help viewers understand the character better. He shared that the creators, The Duffer Brothers, decided on doing the big reveal because of a tease in an episode in Season 2.

In this episode, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) stumbled upon five boxes in the basement of Hopper's cabin and each had labels on them. One box had Dr. Martin Brenner's stuff from Hawkins Lab inside, and another has "Dad" labeled on it. The rest had "Vietnam" and "New York."

"So, there are these three things that we've established in the season that if we don't pay off, it means that [The Duffer Brothers are] bad writers. And The Duffer Brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in Season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper's backstory," Indiewire quoted Harbour as saying during the live Q&A with the audience at the Comic-Con.

The "Hellboy" star shared his excitement that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will finally reveal a previously unknown aspect of the character. "It's one of the things that I've known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven't expressed it yet," he added. Harbour said that the installment will "express it in a big way" and he admitted that it is his favourite thing about his character that fans have yet to know about.

"It's my favorite thing about him that you guys don't know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and dad. And I'm really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he's doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that," Harbour shared.

"Stranger Things" Season 4 has yet to resume filming after Netflix canceled production in the middle of March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the hiatus, the streaming giant released the teaser which revealed that Hopper is alive but is being held as a prisoner in Russia.