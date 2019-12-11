"Stranger Things" Season 4 has been given the working title of "Tareco," which had fans guessing that it is a clue to where filming for the installment will take place.

A recent listing on Production Weekly revealed "Tareco" as the w/t or "working title" for the upcoming season. Fans believe that there is more to the name than it being the round and firm biscuit from Brazil. It could be a subtle hint at the filming location for Season 4, which is said to be in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Brazilian biscuit never made a cameo nor was it ever mentioned in the past seasons of the Netflix series. It did not factor into the story as much as the frozen waffles, Eggos, did in Seasons 1 and 2. This reason had viewers thinking that Tareco is a clue that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 will happen in Brazil.

The possibility of the cast and crew filming in a foreign country outside the U.S. is likely, given what the showrunners said about the installment. The Duffer Brothers confirmed through the teaser trailer that the events in Season 4 will take place outside of Hawkins with the tagline "We're not in Hawkins anymore." Perhaps this also means filming will no longer happen in Atlanta, but in a different city or country.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

There were rumours about the location possibly switching to Russia to coincide with the Season 3 cliffhanger. To recap, the end-credits scene showed Russian soldiers talking about an American captive, which had fans hoping the prisoner is Chief Hopper.

How the Brazilian biscuit features in "Stranger Things" Season 4 is still unknown. Perhaps "Tareco" does not have a direct relation to the show's story and is only a misdirection. One fan commented that it prevents any possible leak of spoilers through set photos since it makes fans believe that filming will take place in Brazil. It supposedly hides the accurate set location.

"My theory is that they're giving it a fake name and saying they're filming for Tareco instead of Stranger Things 4 so they don't have another filming incident again where they leaked behind-the-scenes photos, but that's just my guess," the fan tweeted.

Aside from it being the working title for "Stranger Things" Season 4, "Tareco" could also be a code name for a character. Fans will eventually find out what it is about when filming begins in January 2020.