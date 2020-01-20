Fans believe that Chief Jim Hopper is the American taken captive by the Russians at the end of "Stranger Things" Season 3 and The Duffer Brothers may have subtly confirmed this last year.

Netflix released an "all access behind the scenes tour" in July last year that shows the sets used for the series. The video takes viewers to some of the rooms used, including Mike's basement, Hopper's cabin, Will's room, the costumes' room, and more. There are close-ups of some of the objects found in each room and one particular item from Will's room caught fans' attention.

In the video, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, takes viewers around the Byers' house and into Will's bedroom. He pointed at Will's drawings posted on the wall, including one that shows a prisoner shackled to the wall.

Fans pointed out that the man bears an uncanny resemblance to Hopper because of his beard. They then linked the drawing to the mysterious American taken captive by the Russian soldiers at the end of Season 3.

Now as fans may already know, Will has a very active imagination and he draws things to communicate his thoughts and feelings. Viewers saw how his drawings turned dark when the Mind Flayer took control over him.

However, how could have Will known that Hopper is taken as a prisoner and when did he draw the picture? Season 3 ended with the Byers leaving Hawkins and Will could not have known who the prisoner is unless someone or something told him. Perhaps the drawing was there from the beginning.

If not, Will could have made it after the events at Star Court mall. If this is the case, then it gives fans a clue about Will developing powers in "Stranger Things" Season 4. The drawing also gives viewers a clue that Hopper is alive and could be the American taken captive by the Russians.

Interestingly, the drawing of the prisoner also has the numbers 403-X written on the front. Could it be another clue at Hopper's return on screen in "Stranger Things" Season 4 Episode 3? Then again, the Duffer Brothers have so far remained mum about the identity of the American captive and of Hopper's survival in the installment.