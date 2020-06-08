Gaten Matarazzo admitted that he is getting antsy to return to work, and he thinks that filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 could resume after his birthday in September.

It has been over two months since Netflix stopped production for the series in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The long pause has certainly made the actor restless. He expected a two-week break as was initially announced, but it had gone on longer than that.

"We were in the middle of filming [Season] 4 and then they said, 'Nope!' They said two-week break, and we've been gone for three months," Matarazzo said during a recent virtual interview with GalaxyCon Live.

The young star reminisced about his days on the "Stranger Things" set and said work usually keeps him away from home "for a very long time," roughly "seven, eight months, and so it takes a while, it's more than half the year." But with the pandemic, he gets to be back home in New Jersey "for quite a bit" to relax.

Yet, the long wait has made him more excited to go back to filming especially since by September, he won't have to worry about school anymore. He will be an 18-year-old high school graduate come September 8. That also means he can already work long hours since he will no longer be bound by child actor laws.

"I am so excited to finally get to experience filming the show without dealing with school. I always love filming the show anyway and I always made sure that school was the number one priority," Matarazzo explained. "But now, especially because I'm about to be 18, there are no more rules [for filming]. By the time I go back to filming, I turn 18 in the beginning of September ... and at that point, because of the pandemic, we might not be back into filming. So I'll be 18 and they can keep me as long as they need me without any time caps," he added.

Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 may soon resume following Georgia's new coronavirus guidelines announced in May. Frequent hand washing, wearing of PPEs for crew members, and physical distancing are some of the requirements needed in order for sets to re-open.