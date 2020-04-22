"Stranger Things" star Joe Keery spoke up about his Twitter account getting hacked and apologised for the insensitive tweets posted there.

The actor tweeted an apology on behalf of the person who hacked his account and posted malicious messages. On Tuesday, he confirmed that his Twitter indeed got hacked, and expressed his dismay that someone would go through so much to cause trouble.

"Hey everyone, I was hacked as I'm sure everyone knows. What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate," Keery wrote. "I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times," he added.

Fans responded to his apology and assured him that everything is okay. They also expressed their relief that he got his Twitter account back.

Hey everyone, I was hacked as Iâ€™m sure everyone knows. What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate. I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times. April 21, 2020

"It wasn't ur fault )): u don't need to apologize," one fan wrote, and another commented, "It wasn't your fault and we are just glad to see you are back."

"Hey man it's horrible this happened to u and those things were said :( nobody bought that shit for a second. hope ur okay," a fan replied, and another added, "Hi Joe I'm so sorry you had to deal with that :/ yeah what they said was very disturbing but we all know it could have never been you. I hope you stay safe both physically and online!! take care, we all still love you."

The 27-year-old actor and musician rarely uses his Twitter so it was a surprise for fans to see his profile suddenly become active. However, they did not expect to see his account bustling with insensitive tweets.

According to Metro UK, the hacking group Chuckling Squad was behind the invasion. The same group also hacked Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's account.

One of the tweets posted on Keery's profile targeted his fellow "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas). There was even one that claimed he was "molested" on the set of the Netflix series and another that claimed he has COVID-19.