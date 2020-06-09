The young cast of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" is standing in solidarity against racism and police violence. They marched in support of the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the U.S.

Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer were among the actors who flocked to the streets to join the hundreds of protesters voicing out their support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

McLaughlin was seen with a group of protesters rallying for BLM but it is unclear where the protest took place. However, it is likely to have been in New York City where he currently resides. The actor took to his Instagram Live to share a video of the event, which "Stranger Things" fan @everybreath_mileven shared on Instagram along with some photos.

Meanwhile, Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the Netflix show, held a sign that read "Black Lives Matter" during a protest at her hometown in Brenham, Texas. She also shared pictures from the rally on social media and applauded her town for taking part in the movement.

"My town coming together to peacefully protest. So proud of everyone who used their voices and marched with us today. NO JUSTICE NO PEACE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," she captioned her post.

Sadie sink going to a protest?WE LOVE TO SEE IT! Iâ€™m so glad sheâ€™s doing more than just reposting pic.twitter.com/u2jOn8TmZE — âœ° MELS | bIm âœ° (@CITVOFSTARS) June 2, 2020

Real-life couple Heaton and Dyer brought signs that read "Black Lives Matter" to a rally held in Atlanta, where filming for "Stranger Things" usually takes place. They were photographed from behind with their arms raised in solidarity.

Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in "Stranger Things," and his girlfriend, actress Maika Monroe, were at a protest in Los Angeles on June 5. They wore masks and stood among the crowd with Keery photographed with his hands clasped together in a clap. The rally happened on what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday had police officers not shot and killed her at her own apartment without justification on March 13.

The official Twitter page of the "Stranger Things" writers shared photos of the cast members at the rallies. They used their platform for a vital cause and to set an example for their fans to fight against systemic racial injustice following the death of Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd in the hands of police officers.