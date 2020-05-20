The writers for the Netflix series teased fans with some potential "Stranger Things" Season 4 spoilers through a series of mysterious tweets.

The writers are no strangers when it comes to entertaining fans' questions about the show. They love to tease, excite, and frustrate their followers with cryptic posts either in the form of emojis or throwback photos and videos of the cast members.

It is no different this time around when a few fans asked them on Twitter for any updates about "Stranger Things" Season 4. The writers replied with a couple of emojis, one with a hand over its mouth and the second a blushing face, when a fan asked for any teasers and another requested for "some emoji spoilers."

The writers also shared a standalone tweet, which is an image from a scene in Season 3 that shows the gang at Starcourt Mall. They captioned it "are the kids alright?"

Then they responded to some more questions from fans. One tweeted, "Can u give us some spoliers [sic] pretty please" and they teased, "I can. but do I want to?"

I can.



but do I want to? https://t.co/c4qBoV4yKg May 20, 2020

letâ€™s do it tomorrow! — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 20, 2020

The writers for "Stranger Things" also replied to a fan who asked what Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is doing now, and if he is drinking enough water.

"Spare something about Steve. Anything. How's he doing? What's he up to? Continuing his growth? Is he drinking enough water? I miss him," the fan asked, to which the writers replied, "Steve is doing his own thing, you know, working with robin and not drinking enough water because he gets distracted too easily and forgets where he put his drink."

steve is doing his own thing, you know, working with robin and not drinking enough water because he gets distracted too easily and forgets where he put his drink. https://t.co/T1WpfW59fb — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 18, 2020

Earlier this month, Keery teased some details about "Stranger Things" Season 4. He said the installment will have more hair-raising moments than seen in the previous seasons. He said that Season 4 is definitely going to be "a lot scarier."

"Stranger Things" Season 4 was initially set to release in 2021. But it may have to be pushed back according to David Harbour (Jim Hopper) because of the COVID-19 pandemic which halted production.