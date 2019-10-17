It is back to filming for the cast and crew of the Netflix series for "Stranger Things" Season 4. Fans are excited to see the return of Chief Hopper, and if his car parked on the set of the series is any indication that he is alive.

One eagle-eyed fan spotted what appears to be the detective's car parked along with other vehicles on the Georgia set of "Stranger Things" Season 4. Chief Hopper's iconic 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is looking rather pristine contrary to what it should look following its fate in Season 3.

To recap, Hopper's car was in bad shape when he and Joyce left it in the woods after its engine exploded. Perhaps someone found it in the woods and restored it to its natural beauty, which would explain how it looks now.

Meanwhile, the theory of time travel happening in "Stranger Things" Season 4 has been going around recently, according to TV Guide. If this is true, then Hopper's car might feature into this theory. A trip back in time to when the Chevrolet was still in good condition could take place.

However, what is more exciting is the possibility that Hopper may be alive after all. He was presumed dead at the end of "Stranger Things" Season 3 when he stayed behind during the explosion inside the Russian's laboratory. There was nobody to prove his death though, which means he could very well still be alive.

Likewise, the post-credits scene in Season 3 revealed that the Russians have taken an American captive. Fans speculate this American could be Hopper.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, has remained mum about his return to "Stranger Things" Season 4. He merely expressed how happy he is that he is part of the show. He also gave his full trust on the creators, The Duffer Brothers on what other surprise they have in store for viewers.

"I wish the best for the show no matter what. And in terms of my involvement, I love the show, but we'll have to see what happens moving forward. I don't really know. The Duffers, I do believe, have a plan, but we'll have to see what they have in mind," Harbour told People.

The events in "Stranger Things" Season 4 will take place outside Hawkins this time as confirmed by the teaser trailer. Netflix has yet to announce a return date. Until then, fans will have to wait and see if Hopper is indeed alive.