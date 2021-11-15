A newborn infant was mauled to death by a female dog in North Carolina on Wednesday. The dog, who was adopted from the streets, reportedly attacked the baby, who was just eight days old, around 5:00 am at a home on South Church Street.

The incident will be investigated as an accident, said the police. The dog—a pitbull—was taken in by Johnston County Animal Control and will be euthanized. She will be put down after being held for 72 hours, states the New York Post.

"First and foremost, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and their friends during this difficult time," police chief Josh Gibson said.

The dog was apparently homeless, who looked like she needed help, and the family had taken her in, just because they knew she was an animal in need. "The dog was a stray that showed up to their house and they allowed the dog to be in there for a few days. It was not a typical (family) dog. They just saw an animal in need and brought it into their house." Gibson told The News & Observer.

"It's already one of the most tragic events that could happen to a person...something that they have no understanding or reasoning as to how or why this could have happened," he said, adding that the family is now requesting privacy.

First responders, including the fire department, EMS workers, 911 dispatchers and law enforcement who responded at the crime scene will be offered counseling, according to Johnston County Report.

Each year hundreds of dog bites are reported in local counties and cities. In Wake County in 2020, 245 incidents were reported and a total of 1,800 cases had occurred in the last five years, according to a July report by ABC11.

Wake County Animal Services director Jennifer Federico suggested the best way to prevent such attacks, "Don't let your guard down with any dog. They all have teeth. Every dog can bite. That's a part of their communication. So, stay aware."