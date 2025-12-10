NBC is re-airing the Motown Christmas Special as part of its 2025 holiday programming, bringing the star-studded celebration back to prime-time television for an encore broadcast. The special, which originally aired in late 2024, will return to screens on Tuesday, 9 December 2025 at 9:00pm ET (8/7c). Viewers who miss the live transmission will be able to stream it on Peacock shortly after.

NBC has positioned this encore showing as a key highlight of its festive line-up, which typically features concerts, Christmas specials and seasonal favourites. The re-airing comes amid renewed public interest in Motown nostalgia and Christmas-themed musical events, making it timely for holiday viewers looking for familiar and well-loved programming.

Star-Studded Line-Up of Celebrity Guests

The special features an extensive list of performers blending Motown legends with contemporary artists. Confirmed appearances include Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Ashanti, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, MGK and Pentatonix.

Halle Bailey also appears in the programme, co-hosting alongside Robinson. Their pairing provides a generational link between Motown's historic roots and today's musical landscape. The line-up reflects the original special's intent to showcase the label's legacy while introducing classic Motown sounds to younger audiences.

Hosts and Musical Direction

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey anchor the event as co-hosts, giving the special both historical credibility and modern appeal. Robinson's long-standing ties to Motown reinforce the programme's authenticity, while Bailey's rising profile broadens its reach among newer fans.

Performances are supported by an 11-piece live band directed by Emmy winner Rickey Minor. His involvement underscores the production's emphasis on live instrumentation, a hallmark of Motown's distinctive era of soul and R&B. NBC's re-airing maintains this focus on musical craftsmanship, mirroring the original broadcast's presentation as a high-production holiday celebration.

What Viewers Will See in the Encore Broadcast

The 2025 airing will showcase the same performances featured when the special first ran in 2024. While NBC has not released a complete setlist, the programme includes renditions of classic Motown hits such as 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough,' 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine,' 'My Girl,' 'Reach Out (I'll Be There),' 'Superstition' and 'Tears of a Clown.' Holiday favourites inspired by the 1973 album A Motown Christmas also feature throughout the programme.

The encore allows viewers to revisit a curated selection of Motown's most recognisable songs performed by a mixture of iconic and contemporary artists, aligning with the strong audience demand for festive, family-friendly music specials in December.

Why NBC Is Bringing the Special Back

The re-airing reflects continued public appetite for nostalgic holiday programming and the enduring influence of Motown's catalogue. The label's original 1973 Christmas album remains a seasonal staple, and the televised special extends that legacy into modern broadcast formats.

NBC's decision to feature the special again in 2025 supports the network's wider strategy of anchoring its holiday line-up with music-led programming that blends familiarity, tradition and multigenerational appeal.

Part of NBC's Holiday Programming Line-Up

The Motown Christmas Special 2025 sits within NBC's broader December schedule, which includes a roster of festive specials and musical events. Airing it at the height of the holiday viewing period ensures maximum exposure across broadcast and streaming platforms, positioning it as one of the network's key seasonal offerings.