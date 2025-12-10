Raúl Malo, the genre-defying frontman of The Mavericks whose operatic baritone defined the band's eclectic fusion of country and Latin soul, has died at the age of 60.

The musician passed away on Monday, 8 December, following a public struggle with cancer that saw him share the realities of his treatment with fans until the end.

A Family's Tribute

His death was confirmed by his wife of 34 years, Betty Malo, in a statement posted to the singer's official social media channels.

'My love..our boys' father.. a devoted son and brother... and a friend to so many, gained his angel wings,' Betty wrote. 'He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and he is flying high like an eagle.'

At 8:52 pm on December 8th, 2025, my love… our boys’ father… a devoted son and brother… and a friend to so many, gained his angel wings. He was called to do another gig — this time in the sky — and...

Raul Malo's 'Open' Health Journey

Malo first revealed he was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2024. Initially, the prognosis appeared manageable, and he continued to perform.

However, in September of this year, he made a sombre announcement through his Instagram. He disclosed that his health had worsened because now he also had to fight Leptomeningeal Disease (LMD), a serious condition where cancer spreads to the delicate membranes around the spinal cord and the brain.

Medical experts describe LMD as a particularly aggressive complication. It occurs when malignant cells infiltrate the cerebrospinal fluid, often leading to rapid neurological decline. Treatment typically involves targeted radiation or intrathecal chemotherapy, therapies that are physically demanding and often palliative in nature.

Despite the severity of this diagnosis, Malo maintained a transparent dialogue with his audience.

The Mavericks Cancels Tour Schedules

As Malo's cancer spread, his bandmates - Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden - decided to suspend their scheduled concert dates so that their frontman could fully focus on his recovery by seeking specialised treatment.

'While we had hoped to resume our tour next weekend after the summer break, unfortunately, we will have to cancel the upcoming performances in Las Vegas on 4 September & Santa Fe on 6 September as Raul continues to rest and recover at home from surgery earlier this month,' the band wrote in August.

'At this time, we do anticipate the shows supporting Dwight Yoakam, Sept 11-13 to continue as planned. We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate everyone's continued understanding this year.'

A Legacy of Musical Innovation

The band that would become The Mavericks was initially formed in 1989 under the name the Basics, with Raúl Malo as the bassist and backup vocalist, while Robert Reynolds served as the lead singer and guitarist.

Malo and Reynolds swapped their roles at some point, a pivot that placed Malo's distinctive voice —often compared to Roy Orbison—at the centre of the group's identity. They debuted with their self-titled album in 1990, and two years later, The Mavericks released From Hell to Paradise as a follow-up album.

Although the band decided to split up in 1999, they successfully reunited in 2011, subsequently signing with Big Machine Records. This partnership fuelled a second successful run, during which they consistently toured and released several critically acclaimed albums before transitioning to an independent model under their own label, Mono Mundo Recordings.

Meanwhile, Malo was born in Miami to Cuban parents. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty and sons Dino, Victor, and Max; mother Norma and sister Carol.