Curtis '50 Cent Jackson, the 50-year-old rapper whose decades-long feud with Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs is legendary in hip-hop circles, has once again escalated the public humiliation using the most modern weapon available: artificial intelligence. Jackson, a vocal critic of Combs and the executive producer of the explosive new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has wasted no time capitalising on the disgraced star's conviction and subsequent 50-month prison sentence.

The four-part series began streaming on Netflix on Dec. 2, 2025, just weeks after Combs' sentencing. The release of the documentary — which details Combs' astonishing rise to fame, his spectacular downfall and the array of serious allegations made against him — has provided Jackson with the perfect, and perhaps final, stage for his campaign of mockery.

The latest, and arguably most cutting, piece of digital warfare came via an AI-generated clip shared on Jackson's Instagram feed this week. The video deepfake showed Combs, wearing the distinct orange uniform of a US inmate, on the phone with his lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, in the upper portion of the screen. Below, Jackson was visible in a meeting, with the documentary's official poster glowing behind him on a television.

The clip was capped by a moment of pure slapstick humiliation: a disappointed Combs drops his phone, only for it to shatter on Jackson's meeting room table. 'I apologise about the interruption, so rude you know he is saying very very nasty things about me. LOL', Jackson captioned the post, ensuring the world knew precisely where his sympathies lay.

The implication was that Combs, in his conversation with his lawyer, was privately complaining about Jackson's constant taunting and the success of the docuseries he produced. The post was instantly flooded with comments, with one fan suggesting: 'Is God working through 50 ?? yes'.

The Decade-Long Feud Between 50 Cent and P Diddy That Led to The Reckoning

For years, the bitter rivalry between 50 Cent and P Diddy was often seen by observers as little more than posturing or a clever marketing ploy, encompassing everything from feuds over vodka brands to allegations about involvement in the death of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Yet, the high-profile trial and conviction of Combs has recast their antagonism as a profound cultural and ethical divide.

Combs, currently serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, received a 50-month term in October following his conviction in July on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Crucially, the Bad Boy Records CEO was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and he has consistently denied all allegations made against him.

Regardless of the mixed verdict, the sheer fact of his incarceration has cemented his downfall—and, in turn, justified Jackson's long-term criticism in the eyes of many. Jackson has actively promoted the documentary, even taking part in an interview with ABC, a channel explicitly noted for being available to watch in US prisons, a move seen by many as a direct provocation.

The Bitter Backlash: Why 50 Cent and P Diddy Are Locked in a Corporate Retaliation War

Unsurprisingly, the documentary itself has become the subject of a ferocious legal battle, with Combs' representatives and legal team unleashing a scathing counter-attack. They have labelled Sean Combs: The Reckoning a 'shameful hit piece' and accused Jackson of engaging in 'corporate retaliation'. The central point of contention revolves around the use of footage showing Combs talking with his lawyer in a New York City hotel room before his September 2024 arrest.

Combs' representative, Juda Engelmayer, issued a blistering statement, claiming Netflix relied on 'stolen footage that was never authorised for release'. Engelmayer further argued that the decision to hand creative influence to Jackson — a long-time adversary — was a shocking lapse in integrity.

Netflix's so-called 'documentary' has been described as a shameful hit piece. A teaser on Good Morning America confirmed that Netflix relied on footage that was never authorised for release. 'Mr Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way,' Engelmayer said.

'It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work,' he added. The representative concluded by emphasising the deeply personal hurt involved: 'For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected'.

For its part, Netflix has firmly stood by the documentary and its leadership. A representative for the streaming giant told Deadline that 'The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false'. They stressed that the project had no ties to any alleged past conversations with Combs, and that 'The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained'. Furthermore, they clarified that while Curtis Jackson is an executive producer, he 'does not have creative control', and that 'No one was paid to participate'.

As the two hip-hop titans — one imprisoned and attempting to control his narrative, the other basking in the glow of his victory — continue their conflict, the documentary's success proves the public's enduring, if grim, fascination with the final chapter of this once-unshakeable music empire.

The bitter saga between 50 Cent and P. Diddy, now indelibly intertwined with legal reality, serves as a grim final chapter for the Bad Boy Records era. While the courts delivered a partial verdict, the public courtroom remains fiercely open, fuelled by the explosive claims in Sean Combs: The Reckoning and the aggressive counter-claims from Combs' legal camp. This is no longer merely about two rap rivals; it is about media control, accountability, and the complex truth behind a fallen icon.