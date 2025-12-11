The relentless scrutiny faced by Hollywood stars has reached a new, controversial peak, courtesy of political commentator Megyn Kelly. In a scathing public critique that immediately went viral, Kelly didn't just discuss pop superstar Ariana Grande's recent weight loss; she directly labelled her 'anorexic' and attacked the actress's close dynamic with her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, calling it 'weird' and 'sexual.'

Kelly's unvarnished remarks, made during her podcast, represent a dramatic escalation of the already fierce social media debate surrounding the appearances of the two leads of the upcoming film. Her commentary, which has been widely condemned by many and praised by others for its bluntness, has forced the sensitive topic of celebrity body-shaming back into the spotlight.

The former Fox News host did not hold back when describing the dramatic shift in Grande's physical appearance, which has been noticeable during the highly publicised Wicked press run.

'Take a look at Ariana Grande right now, of the music industry and now also as an actress starring in Wicked, let's check in on how Ariana, who was raised on television, on Nickelodeon... is doing,' Kelly began. She then delivered the core of her accusation: 'She is very clearly anorexic. If she's 90 pounds, it's a lot. She looks like you could snap her in two with your fingers.'

The shocking, blunt nature of this quote instantly reverberated across social platforms, mirroring the sentiment of many casual observers who have noted how drastically Grande's frame has changed since she was first cast as Glinda.

The Problem With Ariana Grande And The 'Dangerously Thin' Trend

Kelly was quick to broaden her attack, pinning the Wicked duo as 'figureheads' of what she perceives to be a dangerous, growing trend of high-profile celebrities becoming 'dangerously thin.' The commentator extended her criticism to Grande's co-star, British actress Cynthia Erivo, 38, who has also been praised and scrutinised for her slender frame during the promotional tour.

But Kelly's commentary didn't stop at physical appearance. She turned the focus to the pair's highly affectionate and close dynamic, which has been a talking point across social media for some time. This on-screen and off-screen chemistry led Kelly to make an even more sensational claim about the nature of their bond.

'And she's having some sort of weird, I don't know what it is... sexual? I don't know, relationship with a they/them, her co-star Cynthia Erivo who also looks dangerously thin,' she stated. This remark, seemingly baseless, arrives despite the widely known and public relationships of both women.

Erivo had been dating Lena Waithe, 41, since 2022, while Grande's romance with her other Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, 33, became public knowledge in 2023. Kelly's commentary on their dynamic, therefore, appears to be an unfounded attempt to add unnecessary fuel to an already volatile debate about celebrity weight.

This is not the first time Kelly has publicly targeted the pint-sized pop star. Back in June, the commentator had previously dismissed Grande's political opinions on Donald Trump by essentially telling her to focus on her health instead of current affairs.

She had advised Grande to 'put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached.'

Medical Expert Weighs In On Ariana Grande's Condition

The severity of Kelly's recent remarks is underpinned by external medical analysis. The political commentator's claims that the singer looks 'ill' and is 'beyond skinny' align with recent medical estimations published by RadarOnline.com.

A doctor, who does not treat Grande, estimated the 5-foot-2 star 'probably weighs only 87 pounds', which places her BMI at a critical 15.9. This figure is medically classified as 'severely underweight'.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, the physician who offered this estimation, warned that at that weight, Grande 'is severely calorie-deficient' and 'puts her at high risk for serious problems.'

Mirkin further speculated that the singer may be suffering from body dysmorphia, a serious condition that leads to overwhelming preoccupation and anxiety regarding perceived body defects. He noted that 'the disorder may cause her to even stop eating.'

While the discourse around a celebrity's body is always sensitive and often inappropriate, Grande, 32, has attempted to address the relentless body-shaming she has endured throughout her career.

In November, she shared a 2024 interview on her Instagram Stories, in which she opened up about the toll the constant scrutiny has taken. She captioned the clip with a simple, poignant message: 'resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all.'

Kelly's decision to attack both Grande and Erivo for their size, whilst simultaneously commenting on their personal bond, has been interpreted as a deliberate move to spark controversy during the press tour for Wicked.

However, by lending air to what many believe are dangerous and unhealthy views, she has only amplified the very type of toxic body-shaming Grande herself has been pleading for the public to stop.