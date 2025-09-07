The Creative Arts Emmys 2025 wrapped up this weekend with two evenings at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating television's top technical achievements and standout guest performances.

The ceremony, which revealed key winners and shaped buzz for the Primetime Emmys, aired on FXX and is streaming on Hulu until 7 October.

The Studio and The Penguin Lead the Pack

Apple TV+ series The Studio emerged as a major winner with nine awards, including casting and cinematography in a half-hour series.

It also claimed the high-profile prize for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, positioning it as a strong contender for the main comedy categories next week.

Close behind, The Penguin collected eight trophies, with victories in technical categories such as makeup, sound editing and visual effects.

Severance, another Apple TV+ production, added several honours of its own, particularly in music composition and editing.

Other standout Creative Arts winners included Bridgerton for period hairstyling and costumes, Andor for production design and special visual effects, The Boys for stunt coordination, and Netflix's Arcane, which was named Outstanding Animated Programme.

In non-fiction and variety categories, SNL50, RuPaul's Drag Race and Love On The Spectrum were among those recognised.

Guest Acting and Individual Performances

The acting categories at the Creative Arts ceremony delivered several notable results. Bryan Cranston, best known for his dramatic role in Breaking Bad, won his first Emmy in a comedic category for The Studio. He triumphed over rivals including Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard.

Julianne Nicholson secured Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearance in Hacks.

Meanwhile, at age 89, Julie Andrews finally won her first Emmy for her voice-over performance as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, after three previous nominations.

According to People, the award was accepted on Andrews's behalf by presenter Craig Robinson, as she was not present at the ceremony.

The Governors Award was presented to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with its president Patricia Harrison accepting the honour. The recognition comes at a time when CPB is facing closure in early 2026 due to federal funding cuts.

Julianne Nicholson winning an emmy for hacks is all i’ve ever wanted pic.twitter.com/pT4KoC8MEn — v | hacks 🍂 (@villaneles) September 7, 2025

Nominations Landscape

The Creative Arts Emmys also highlighted which shows are dominating the nominations tally this season. Severance and The Penguin led with 17 nominations each, followed by The Studio with 16. The White Lotus and The Last of Us each collected 13 nominations.

Industry analysts note that these strong performances could influence the results of the Primetime categories, particularly for series that excelled in both technical and acting awards.

‘SEVERANCE’ and ‘THE PENGUIN’ are the most-nominated shows of the 2025 Emmys.



See the full nominees list: https://t.co/D5sJCHgjtv pic.twitter.com/ksPKKdldbj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 15, 2025

Predictions for the Primetime Emmys

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday 14 September, airing live at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host.

Predictions ahead of the ceremony point to Severance as the frontrunner for Outstanding Drama Series.

In acting races, Kathy Bates is tipped for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in Matlock, while Noah Wyle is a strong contender for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for The Pitt. His nomination marks his first in more than two decades and has reignited attention on the series.

With the Creative Arts results now in, expectations are building for how these wins will shape the voting ahead of television's biggest night.