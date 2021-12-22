Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reiterated his desire to keep Eddie Nketiah at the club for the long-term after the striker scored a sensational hat-trick to help the Gunners record a 5-1 win over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. The England U21 international, who has just over six months remaining on his current deal, has told Arteta his condition to remain in north London.

Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2015 after he was released by Chelsea and has gone on to rise up through the ranks and make it to the first-team. He is currently third choice behind Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which has seen him struggle to get regular game time in the Premier League with most of his minutes coming in the Carabao Cup.

It was expected that the England youth international will leave the club in the summer, but he chose to stay and see out the final year of his contract. Arteta was open to letting him leave in the summer, but has since changed his stance and is keen to see Nketiah extend his stay with the Gunners beyond his current deal, which expires next June.

"I tell you every day that we want to keep Eddie. We see how he trains, that's what he does every day, he works so hard and puts the ball in the net every session. I am really delighted with him. Every time we have needed him he has always responded," Arteta said after his side's win over Sunderland, as quoted on Arsenal.com.

Nketiah rejected Arsenal's latest offer and has informed the club of his desire to leave, and both the player and Arteta are on the same page with regards to the reason for his wanting to depart the north London club. The England U21 record goalscorer wants "regular minutes" and if he is promised that at Arsenal, they could still convince the forward to sign a new deal.

"I'm just eager to play football. I'm here and under contract. As long as I play for Arsenal I'm going to give my all," Nketiah said after the game, as per Chris Wheatley.

Nketiah could be in line for more minutes in the Premier League in the coming weeks after Aubameyang was banished from the first-team set up after being stripped of the captaincy for a disciplinary breach. The Gabonese forward has not been selected in recent games, which could see the young Englishman move up in the pecking order.