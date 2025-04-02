Europe's young adults, especially those aged between 15 and 29, are more mobile than ever – constantly seeking out opportunities to live, study, and work across borders. With rising living costs, post-Brexit challenges, and employment insecurity, British youth in particular are increasingly eyeing the European Union for a better quality of life. Now, a new study by Alroix has revealed the best countries for young people across the EU – and some of the results may surprise you.

The research, which assessed a wide range of indicators from rent affordability and unemployment to happiness and even 'Big Macs per salary', provides a comprehensive overview of where young adults are most likely to thrive. The goal was to determine which countries offer the most sustainable and supportive environments for students and early-career professionals alike.

Why This Study Matters for Young Brits

While factors like nightlife may play a role in choosing where to live, young adults today are focusing on more practical concerns. Job availability in one's chosen field, rent costs, and access to affordable housing are crucial – as is the growing interest in how much of one's salary is lost to tax.

The UK, for example, has a basic income tax rate of 20% that climbs to 45% for higher earners. In comparison, countries such as Poland, Norway and Switzerland maintain top tax rates under 40%.

Moreover, a report by the London Government found that post-Brexit economic shifts have cost the average UK resident an extra £2,000 per year – and as much as £3,400 for Londoners. The number of available jobs in the UK has also dropped by 2 million. Coupled with a worsening housing crisis, many young Brits are now exploring the EU as a more viable option for the future.

What the Study Found

According to Time Out, the Netherlands emerged as the best EU country for young adults. Despite its steep rent prices, it offers high salaries, a strong education system, low unemployment, and one of the highest happiness scores in the world at 7.32.

Austria ranked second thanks to its balance between strong wages and affordable housing. Poland came in third – a surprise to many – boasting the second-best unemployment rate in Europe and competitive wages.

Other top performers include Cyprus, Luxembourg, and Finland, each offering unique benefits for young workers and students.

What Makes a Country Youth-Friendly?

The Alroix study assessed several key criteria to determine youth-friendliness:

Rent Affordability: Countries like Latvia, Romania, Austria, Hungary, and Greece topped this category, with rents more aligned to local wages.

Safety remains a major concern for young people abroad. Estonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic ranked highest in security.

Safety remains a major concern for young people abroad. Estonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark, and the Czech Republic ranked highest in security. Youth Employment Opportunities: The Czech Republic, Poland, Malta, Germany, and the Netherlands were leaders in employment diversity and availability.

The Czech Republic, Poland, Malta, Germany, and the Netherlands were leaders in employment diversity and availability.

Ireland, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Lithuania, and the Netherlands scored well in terms of academic standards and lower dropout rates.

Nordic countries dominated this metric, with Finland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg ranking as the happiest places to live.

The UK Context

With escalating rent, limited job growth, and a stagnant housing market, the UK is rapidly becoming one of the least affordable countries in Europe for young people. Many young adults feel priced out of basic living and have turned to the EU for alternative paths. Compared to booming Eastern and Northern EU nations, Britain's current outlook appears less favourable for those starting their adult lives.

The Top 10 European Countries for Young Adults

Netherlands Austria Poland Cyprus Luxembourg Finland Czech Republic Romania Germany Denmark

The Worst 10 for Young Adults

Italy Portugal Greece Slovakia France Spain Croatia Latvia Bulgaria Hungary

According to Alroix, there's a notable trend emerging – Northern and Eastern Europe are outpacing the West and South in terms of livability, economic opportunity, and youth appeal. While tourism still flourishes in the West, the future of sustainable living may lie further east and north.

As the UK continues to grapple with its post-Brexit identity, the question for many young people remains: is it time to move for a better life in Europe?