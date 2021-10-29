Brian Cox is being brutally honest in his upcoming memoir in which he rips Jonny Depp and calls him an overrated actor.

The 75-year-old Emmy winner shared his personal thoughts about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, several former colleagues, and other co-stars in his autobiography "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat." To this day, he is still not impressed with the actor's artistry.

Cox said he turned down a part in the franchise when he was offered the role of Governor Weatherby Swann, which ultimately went to Jonathan Pryce. Speaking of Depp, he said as quoted by Indiewire, "Personable though I'm sure he is, [he] is so overblown, so overrated."

He then criticised the actor's acting in "Edward Scissorhands" saying, "Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't. And subsequently, he's done even less."

The "Succession" star does not personally know Depp and has not appeared in a film with him. But the "Rum Diary" star is not the only Hollywood personality he bashed in his memoir. He also called his "25th Hour" co-star Edward Norton "a nice lad but a bit of a pain in the arse because he fancies himself as a writer/director."

Cox also called former action star Steven Seagal "as ludicrous in real life as he appears onscreen." They both appeared in "The Glimmer Man." He also noted that David Bowie, whom he worked with on the British TV series "Redcap," was not a "particularly good actor."

He also expressed his dislike for Quentin Tarantino's films which he called "meretricious" and prioritises "style where there should be substance." He admitted that he "walked out" of "Pulp Fiction" but would not hesitate to work with the director.

Contrary to his criticism of Depp and the others, Cox has nice things to say about his "Chain Reaction" co-stars Keanu Reeves and Morgan Freeman. He called the "John Wick" star a "seeker" who "has become rather good over the years." Morgan is an "absolute gentlemen" who fans would hope to meet and the "Morgan Freeman you encounter in your dreams."