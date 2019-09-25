USA Network's longest-running television series "Suits" airs season 9 and series finale Wenesday. After nine seasons and 134 episodes, the fan-favourite legal drama starring Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt and Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, will come to an end for good.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "Suits" season 9 episode 10.]

The series finale is titled "One Last Con" and will see our favourite attorneys in the New York City make one last attempt to get rid of the Special Master Faye Richardson played by Denise Crosby. Unfortunately, there is not much that Harvey can do all by himself to save the world. Therefore, Patrick J. Adams' beloved character Mike Ross is back.

As revealed in the trailer for "Suits" Season 9 finale, he is going to pull out "one last con" with his mentor Harvey to save their law firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams.

After things go downhill in the penultimate episode, Harvey may "need a little more time" to set things right. When the show returns for its series finale, the legendary corporate lawyer will patch things up with his former junior partner.

"You and I conned the world for years," Mike tells Harvey in the trailer. "I think it's time for one last con."

According to TV Fanatic, "Suits" season 9 episode 10 picks up right after the episode 9 fallout. With Samantha (Katherine Heigl) and Katrina's (Amanda Schull) being wrongfully terminated, the duo is ready to take Faye down. But with all the power Faye possesses, fans can expect to see a strong fight from both sides.

"Facing its potential destruction, the partners must go all-in to save the firm," reads the official synopsis of "Suits" series finale as posted by Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, the biggest question that fans are hoping to receive an answer for as the show comes to an end is: Will Donna and Harvey get together?

Are you ready for one last con?



Don't miss the SERIES FINALE of #Suits this WEDNESDAY 9/8c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/J6MOWNyE4h — Suits (@Suits_USA) September 22, 2019

Ever since the series started, Donna and Harvey have shared intense chemistry and fans have been waiting for them to take their relationship to the next level. As the series wraps up, fans are hoping to witness a proposal or an engagement of sorts between the two.

Speculations are rife and hopes are high ever since Harvey discovered a family heirloom, an engagement ring, left for him from his grandmother. Also, the note revealed that he has his mother's (who passed away earlier this year) blessings to marry Donna. Will he finally go down on one knee and propose Donna in the series finale?

Elsewhere, fans can certainly expect to witness the show ending with a wedding. Louis and Sheila will finally walk down the aisle and say their vows. The highly anticipated moment will surely get fans teary-eyed.

"Suits" season 9 episode 10 (finale) airs on Wednesday on USA Network.