Football super agent Mino Raiola has carved a name for himself as one of the most prominent agents in the industry in recent years, and it has been confirmed that he is unfortunately in a serious condition due to an undisclosed illness. The agent is believed to be "fighting for his life" in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he received a visit from Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The AC Milan striker is one of Raiola's most famous clients, and the two are believed to have a close relationship. According to reports from Italian publications, Ibrahimovic was spotted visiting Raiola on Thursday after news broke of his most recent hospitalisation. Fortunately, Raiola appears to be hanging on, despite false reports of his death. He even personally took to Twitter to complain about being "killed" for the second time in four months by the media. It may be remembered that similar false claims came out back in January, when he underwent surgery in the same hospital.

Meanwhile, another famous client, Mario Balotelli, also took to social media to wish his agent all the best as he fights through his latest health setback. "I love you, hang in there Mino," he said.

The agent is believed to be in serious condition, but doctors from San Raffaele have started complaining about the way they are being bombarded to provide news about Raiola's condition. Alberto Zangrillo, head of the anaesthesia and intensive care unit at the hospital, was particularly unhappy about the false death reports.

"He is struggling, but he is still alive. We are outraged by those who are speculating about his life," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Raiola also represents Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who is one of the most in-demand players in the upcoming summer transfer window. It remains to be seen how the transactions will unfold in the next few months if Raiola remains indisposed.