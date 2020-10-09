Nintendo has been known to aggressively protect its intellectual properties. Case in point, after a multi-year legal battle between the Japanese gaming firm and Mari Mobility (previously known as MariCar) it finally won early this year. The country's Intellectual Property High Court ordered the latter to pay an approximately $485,000 fine for infringement of the "Mario Kart" franchise owned by the former. Meanwhile, fans who always wanted to experience something similar albeit officially can now do so next year when the Super Nintendo World theme park opens.

Universal Studios Japan intended to open its newest attraction this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to a later date. With the 2020 Summer Olympics now rescheduled for July 2021, Nintendo followed its original plan to launch ahead of the major sporting event which is sometime in spring next year. It is located in the city of Osaka in the Kansai region of Honshu.

In addition to the Super Nintendo World section of Universal Studios Japan, a Nintendo-themed store and café will likewise open outside of the park. Guests can find it at the Hollywood area and will be open for service next week. This is likely an attempt to promote the upcoming attractions ahead of its grand opening in 2021.

According to an announcement article from the company, the food and beverages featured in the café will be based on its "Super Mario" franchise. Among the images posted are pancake sandwiches in the shape and colour of Mario and Luigi's iconic cap. There are also fruit cream sodas with matching cup and straws with a silhouette of their moustaches along with their respective signature hats. Finally, there is a Super Mushroom drink served in a special container in the shape of its namesake which players can find in-game.

Next are images of the interior of its retail outlet, which, much like the café, will carry a huge selection of official "Super Mario" merchandise. Three of the products shown include a cushion, a pouch, and a T-shirt. Both establishments will open on Friday, Oct. 16. As for the Super Nintendo World theme park, guests will be issued smart wristbands upon entry which can be paired to a special mobile app. This reportedly allows them to collect virtual coins while they visit and enjoy the various attractions.