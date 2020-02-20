It has been a mixed bag for Nintendo since 2019 after it released the Switch Lite and the Switch version 2 with improved battery life. When it comes to hardware, the only issue that has persisted from the first version of the gaming device was the problematic "Joy-Con Drift." On the software side, there has been a noticeable upsurge of DLC content which made industry analysts question the company's direction. Perhaps the most criticised first-party game right now is "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" which might be on its last leg when it comes to expansions.

According to game producer Masahiro Sakurai, the latest game from Nintendo's beloved fighting game franchise does not have anything planned after this latest season. While it does not mean that the new installment will take its place, fans who expect to see another wave of DLC fighters might not get one after all six upcoming add-on characters have been released.

When Nintendo first confirmed that "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will have a DLC expansion, longtime fans expressed their disappointment. While Fighter Pass 1 was a good mix of guest characters, the final one to be revealed was Byleth from "Fire Emblem: Three Houses." This prompted gamers to complain about why the publisher opted to add more content from the "Fire Emblem" series.

Now that Fighter Pass 2 is available for pre-order, Sakurai is once again a target for players after he confirmed that all six characters have already been selected by Nintendo, as reported by EventHubs. The second DLC season is expected to end in 2021. He noted that the developers currently have no intention to offer a third Fighter Pass.

Other fans worry that the game producer will be moved to a different department to help out with other teams, which is the likely scenario. He was previously lauded for his dedication during the development period of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" for the Nintendo Switch. He even allegedly reported to work with an IV drip due to his poor condition at a certain point in time. For now, gamers will have to wait and see after all six characters of Fighter Pass 2 are released.