"Supergirl" season 5 episode 12 is not airing this Sunday because it's Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will have to wait longer to find out what happens next. The show will not resume its run until mid-February. Nevertheless, if you can't wait to find out what's coming next for Melissa Benoist's Kara, here are a few spoilers.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" Season 5 Episode 12. Do not read further, if you don't want to know more about it.]

When the show returns, it will continue with the "Back From the Future" storyline that kicked off on January 26 episode. Part one of the chapter Lex and Brainy work together to stop Leviathan. They devise a plan to bring back Winn Schott from the future. Meanwhile, Lena restarts her research with the help of Q-waves stolen from Winn's ship. And despite her initial hesitance, Kara decides to work with William and investigates Lex.

Moving on to "Back from The Future—Part Two," the synopsis suggests that this episode will bring a brilliant storyline for Brainy. According to the official description, he will find himself torn between Alex and Lex. He must make a decision whether he wants to help his friend Alex, who had found solid evidence against Lex or want to continue working for Lex undercover.

In addition, the story sheds light on Jeremy Jordan's Winn Schott's story arc. In the upcoming segment, Winn is going to go through some uncomfortable series of events where he must deal with his fears. Nevertheless, he will be guided and assisted by Supergirl.

"BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, the promo promises some exciting times for Kara. She has been asked on a date by William and she finds herself accepting the proposal. As she prepares to go on a date and have some fun, she wonders if it fits her Supergirl status and responsibilities to get romantic with someone.