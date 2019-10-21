Following another propelling episode this week, "Supergirl" season 5 continues to move forward with fast-moving storylines. Episode 4 airing next week will see Kara and Lena continue to push themselves farther for the sake of humanity. Here is what to expect from the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 4.]

"Supergirl" season 5 episode 4 is titled "In Plain Sight" and it will make some big revelations surrounding a few significant characters. According to the synopsis for the upcoming segment, Kara continues investigating William Dey, a renowned reporter of National City. As she digs deeper, she learns a shocking truth about him and realises that he is not what he appears to be.

Meanwhile, the show will shed some light on Malefic's storyline. The conflict between Malefic and his brother and archenemy J'onn J'onzz reaches to a point where you can expect some fireworks. In the recent episode, Malefic tried to trick Kelly and use her to reach his latent powers. How far will he succeed to reach his full potential remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Kara and the team will continue to hunt for him as his biggest power is to disguise himself.

The promo for the next episode suggests that the world is relying on the Kryptonian to find him. As for J'onn, his plan of action might result in dire consequences. In the trailer, Alex warns J'onn that his actions have put everyone in jeopardy.

What's he hiding? Stream a new episode now free only on The CW App: https://t.co/AKLj3vnQLT #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/oKqYT8Zu2I — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) October 21, 2019

As the show progresses, the storyline is expected to gradually build-up to the much-awaited 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' a multi-Arrowverse crossover including "Supergirl", "Batwoman", "The Flash", "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow". The arrival of J'onzz brothers on Earth was caused by the Monitor and it will play a significant role in the storyline of the crossover. However, the Monitor's reason for bringing the villain to Earth is yet to be explained.

"Supergirl" season 5 features Melissa Benoist as Kara, Mehcad Brooks as James, Chyler Leigh as Alex, Katie McGrath as Lena, David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz and Staz Nair as William Dey.

"Supergirl" season 5 airs Sunday on The CW.